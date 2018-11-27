Cronos Group (CRON) Shares Down 5.4%

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON)’s share price was down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.21 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 4,924,900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 8,072,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CRON shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Cann started coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.50 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Cronos Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, GMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Monday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a PE ratio of 833.00.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 45.72%. The business had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 million. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cronos Group Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Cronos Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 833,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,266,000 after buying an additional 76,151 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 1,024.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 208,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 190,039 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,661,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Cronos Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,290,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cronos Group by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 84,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. 10.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

