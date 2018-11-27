Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Essex Property Trust Inc (ESS)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 59.4% during the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,377,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $329,300,000 after purchasing an additional 513,352 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 43,018.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 482,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,350,000 after purchasing an additional 481,377 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 24.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,094,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $516,815,000 after purchasing an additional 411,401 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 35.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,471,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,125,000 after purchasing an additional 386,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 54.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 628,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,286,000 after acquiring an additional 222,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $256.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.20. Essex Property Trust Inc has a one year low of $214.03 and a one year high of $262.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($1.92). The firm had revenue of $350.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.58 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 27.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Essex Property Trust Inc will post 12.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John D. Eudy sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.13, for a total value of $462,406.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,895,965.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 3,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.63, for a total value of $760,921.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,125,482.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,626,398. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ESS. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $258.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.05.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. The Company currently has ownership interests in 248 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes, excluding six properties in various stages of active development, one commercial building, preferred equity co-investments, and loan investments.

