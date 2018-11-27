Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Increases Holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 8.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,841 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 103.3% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 88.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the third quarter worth approximately $171,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

JEC stock opened at $65.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $82.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on JEC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.14.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/crossmark-global-holdings-inc-increases-holdings-in-jacobs-engineering-group-inc-jec.html.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.