CryptoEscudo (CESC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $0.00

CryptoEscudo (CURRENCY:CESC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 27th. CryptoEscudo has a total market cap of $159,655.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of CryptoEscudo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoEscudo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoEscudo has traded down 50.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00796492 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003409 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00017372 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00001526 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00011552 BTC.

CryptoEscudo Profile

CESC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2014. CryptoEscudo’s total supply is 594,105,100 coins and its circulating supply is 144,105,100 coins. CryptoEscudo’s official website is cryptoescudo.pt. CryptoEscudo’s official Twitter account is @cryptoescudo and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CryptoEscudo

CryptoEscudo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoEscudo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoEscudo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoEscudo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

