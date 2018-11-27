Cummins Inc. (CMI) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 61.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,137 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,147 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Boston Partners grew its position in Cummins by 45.4% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,918,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,792 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Cummins by 79.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,234,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,282 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cummins by 33.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,330,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,407,000 after purchasing an additional 583,376 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Cummins by 134.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,780,000 after purchasing an additional 447,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Cummins during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,360,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI stock opened at $146.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.16. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.72 and a 12 month high of $194.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.29. Cummins had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cummins announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

In other news, CAO Marya M. Rose sold 14,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.07, for a total value of $2,202,449.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,424 shares in the company, valued at $3,689,733.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Mark Andrew Smith sold 501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.27, for a total transaction of $76,788.27. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,044.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,090 shares of company stock valued at $4,062,754 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Cummins and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $130.00 target price on shares of Cummins and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.70.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

