CUR Media (CURM) versus Corus Entertainment (CJREF) Critical Contrast

CUR Media (OTCMKTS:CURM) and Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get CUR Media alerts:

This table compares CUR Media and Corus Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CUR Media N/A N/A -$2.54 million N/A N/A Corus Entertainment $1.26 billion 0.60 -$599.06 million N/A N/A

CUR Media has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Corus Entertainment.

Profitability

This table compares CUR Media and Corus Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CUR Media N/A N/A -252.15% Corus Entertainment -47.24% 10.27% 4.16%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for CUR Media and Corus Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CUR Media 0 0 0 0 N/A Corus Entertainment 0 0 2 0 3.00

Corus Entertainment has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential upside of 154.24%. Given Corus Entertainment’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Corus Entertainment is more favorable than CUR Media.

Dividends

Corus Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.9%. CUR Media does not pay a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

CUR Media has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corus Entertainment has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Corus Entertainment beats CUR Media on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CUR Media

CÜR Media, Inc., an Internet music service, focuses on providing a paid subscription Internet radio service offering listeners streaming music on the Web and mobile devices under the CÜR brand. It also intends to offer personalized advertising in the form of display ads, email, and text messages; and to sell music, concert tickets, and merchandise through its music streaming service, as well as music downloads. The company was formerly known as Duane Street Corp and changed its name to CÜR Media, Inc. in January 2014. CÜR Media, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Glastonbury, Connecticut.

About Corus Entertainment

Corus Entertainment Inc., a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations. It is also involved in the production and distribution of films and television programs; production and distribution of animation software; and merchandise licensing and book publishing activities. In addition, this segment provides technology and media services. Its primary brands include Global Television, W Network, OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network Canada, HGTV Canada, Food Network Canada, History, Showcase, National Geographic, Disney Channel Canada, YTV, and Nickelodeon Canada. The Radio segment operates 39 radio stations that include a network of news-talk radio stations, as well as classic rock, country, new rock, and contemporary music formats. The company also provides children's animated content and related consumer products; and digital content and animation creation software. Corus Entertainment Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for CUR Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CUR Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.