Curis (CRIS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.95

Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 7416 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.09.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRIS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Curis in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Curis to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Curis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

The firm has a market cap of $41.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.74, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 316.98% and a negative return on equity of 299.20%. On average, equities analysts predict that Curis, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRIS. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curis during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $540,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 780.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 65,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curis by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 620,729 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 145,809 shares during the last quarter. 33.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS)

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

