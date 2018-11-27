Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.49-0.53 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.54.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUBI. Maxim Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Sandler O’Neill set a $27.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.07. 336,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,653. The company has a market capitalization of $616.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $18.57 and a 52 week high of $32.34.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Customers Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

