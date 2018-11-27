Customers Bancorp Inc (CUBI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,237 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,047 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.19% of Customers Bancorp worth $1,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 9,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $19.60 on Tuesday. Customers Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $18.57 and a 1 year high of $32.34. The stock has a market cap of $616.32 million, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $66.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.64 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp Inc will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CUBI. B. Riley lowered Customers Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. Sandler O’Neill raised Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Customers Bancorp to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.33.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, individual retirement, and non-retail time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

