CVS Health (CVS) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a buy rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Leerink Swann set a $80.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised CVS Health from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.04.

CVS opened at $77.84 on Monday. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $60.14 and a 52-week high of $83.88. The stock has a market cap of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $47.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.22 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.65%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 24th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 23rd. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 14,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $1,166,778.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eva C. Boratto sold 13,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $1,027,076.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,256,299.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,074 shares of company stock worth $3,916,575 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 284.1% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Capital Guardian Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CVS Health during the third quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 163.4% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

