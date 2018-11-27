Cybg (CYBG) Price Target Cut to GBX 210

Cybg (LON:CYBG) had its target price cut by UBS Group from GBX 273 ($3.57) to GBX 210 ($2.74) in a research report released on Friday morning, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cybg in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Cybg from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cybg to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Cybg to a hold rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 288.70 ($3.77).

Shares of CYBG stock opened at GBX 213 ($2.78) on Friday. Cybg has a fifty-two week low of GBX 257.10 ($3.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 341.60 ($4.46).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 17th. This is a boost from Cybg’s previous dividend of $1.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%.

In other Cybg news, insider Jim Pettigrew bought 50,000 shares of Cybg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, with a total value of £100,000 ($130,667.71). Insiders have bought 50,146 shares of company stock worth $10,045,077 over the last three months.

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B brands in the United Kingdom. The company operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, invoice finance, and financing capital equipment purchases.

