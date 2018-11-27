Cybg (CYBG) Trading 10.5% Higher on Insider Buying Activity

Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG) shares traded up 10.5% on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as GBX 214.20 ($2.80) and last traded at GBX 213 ($2.78). 6,919,458 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 309% from the average session volume of 1,690,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192.70 ($2.52).
Specifically, insider Jim Pettigrew bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 200 ($2.61) per share, for a total transaction of £100,000 ($130,667.71). In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 50,146 shares of company stock valued at $10,045,077.
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cybg in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Cybg to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cybg in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a GBX 311 ($4.06) price target for the company. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cybg in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cybg to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 285 ($3.72) to GBX 215 ($2.81) in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cybg presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 288.70 ($3.77).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from Cybg’s previous dividend of $1.00.
About Cybg (LON:CYBG)
CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B brands in the United Kingdom. The company operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, invoice finance, and financing capital equipment purchases.
