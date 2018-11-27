Cytokinetics’ (CYTK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 177.41% from the stock’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Valuation and potential impediments to achieving it. We maintain our Buy rating and $21 price target. We highlight that omecamtiv, partnered globally with Amgen, drives the lion’s share of our current valuation (>80%). Our price target is based on our clinical net present value (NPV) model. We believe this method is appropriate in capturing the value of the clinical stage pipeline by allowing us to flex multiple assumptions, including the chance of success, peak sales estimates, and year of commercial launch.””

CYTK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,771. The stock has a market cap of $397.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.98. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $10.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 10.58 and a current ratio of 10.57.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $10.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million. Equities research analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,593.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 16,500 shares of company stock valued at $131,090 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CYTK. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $111,000. DRW Securities LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 91.4% during the second quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 26,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 12,797 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 57.9% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 10,837 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Cytokinetics by 226.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 38,105 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

