D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 3,377 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 84,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,377 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $6,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 8.9% in the third quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 28,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 646.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 6.2% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 100,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Swedbank grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 103.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank now owns 3,906,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $301,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,987 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GILD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho set a $94.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.63.

In related news, Director John C. Martin sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $3,902,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,067,762 shares in the company, valued at $239,408,146.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,087,500 over the last 90 days. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GILD opened at $66.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82, a P/E/G ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.27 and a 1-year high of $89.54.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 39.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.64%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

