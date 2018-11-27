Danaher Co. (DHR) Stake Lifted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,636,238 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,276 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 1.1% of Blair William & Co. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Danaher were worth $177,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gardiner Nancy B increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gardiner Nancy B now owns 9,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 62.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 62,119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitnell & Co. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whitnell & Co. now owns 25,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Danaher from $116.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Danaher from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $103.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.04. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $91.84 and a 12-month high of $110.13.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 14.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Danaher news, insider Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 5,212 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total value of $541,474.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,773,514.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William King sold 53,433 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.64, for a total value of $5,430,930.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,237. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,007 shares of company stock valued at $15,202,163 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

