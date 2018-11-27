Davidson Investment Advisors Has $9.39 Million Position in Citigroup Inc (C)

Davidson Investment Advisors trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,835 shares during the quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of C. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 134,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,970,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 25,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup stock opened at $63.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.47. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $61.72 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.43 billion. Citigroup had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 33.77%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on C shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup to $92.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on shares of Citigroup and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.51.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/davidson-investment-advisors-has-9-39-million-position-in-citigroup-inc-c.html.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.