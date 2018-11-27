DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $71.20 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 443,082 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,613 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned approximately 0.06% of Honeywell International worth $71,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 155.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in Honeywell International by 267.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Finally, Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, $1 reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective (down from $184.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.90.

NYSE:HON opened at $143.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.49. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.30 and a 52 week high of $167.72. The firm has a market cap of $106.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $10.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

In other Honeywell International news, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $590,922.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,670.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 28,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $4,061,434.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 91,829 shares in the company, valued at $13,187,562.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,644 shares of company stock worth $6,597,099 over the last 90 days. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

