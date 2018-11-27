DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 20,179 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale reduced its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,179 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $12,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the third quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll-Rand by 653.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ingersoll-Rand in the second quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on IR. Stephens began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $106.00 price objective on Ingersoll-Rand and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.43.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $1,082,432.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 125,098 shares in the company, valued at $13,010,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IR opened at $100.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.28. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 1 year low of $79.63 and a 1 year high of $105.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

Ingersoll-Rand announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. It operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers building management, bus, rail, and multi-pipe HVAC, control, container and cryogenic, diesel-powered, ductless, geothermal, package heating and cooling, rail and self-powered truck refrigeration, temporary heating and cooling, trailer refrigeration, unitary, and vehicle-powered truck refrigeration systems.

