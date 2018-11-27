Denny’s (DENN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DENN. Stephens upgraded Denny’s from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Denny’s from $18.50 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

DENN traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,156. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $12.79 and a fifty-two week high of $18.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.14.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.31%. The business had revenue of $158.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP F Mark Wolfinger sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $124,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 723,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,044,510.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Timothy E. Flemming sold 43,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $751,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 161,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,276.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,274. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DENN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Denny’s by 4.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,575,232 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,883,000 after purchasing an additional 201,003 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Denny’s by 2.6% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 337,482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,598 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Denny’s by 511.8% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 231,853 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 193,954 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Denny’s by 41.3% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,709 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Denny’s by 40.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 402,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 116,674 shares during the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom.

