Detour Gold Co. (DGC) Insider Alberto Francis Heredia Sells 9,600 Shares

Detour Gold Co. (TSE:DGC) insider Alberto Francis Heredia sold 9,600 shares of Detour Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total value of C$96,000.00.

Alberto Francis Heredia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 23rd, Alberto Francis Heredia sold 17,400 shares of Detour Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.55, for a total value of C$183,570.00.

Detour Gold stock traded down C$0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$9.77. 500,928 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,139. Detour Gold Co. has a 1 year low of C$9.11 and a 1 year high of C$15.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Detour Gold from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Detour Gold in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Detour Gold from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.03.

About Detour Gold

Detour Gold Corporation, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of metal mineral properties in Canada. The company's primary asset is the Detour Lake property consisting of a contiguous group of mining leases and claims totaling 625 square kilometers located in the District of Cochrane.

