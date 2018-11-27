Deutsche Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for ADO Properties (ADJ)

ADO Properties (ETR:ADJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ADJ. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €58.50 ($68.02) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. Barclays set a €43.00 ($50.00) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.40 ($69.07) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on ADO Properties and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €55.74 ($64.81).

Shares of ADJ traded up €0.70 ($0.81) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting €48.80 ($56.74). 31,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,857. ADO Properties has a one year low of €32.39 ($37.66) and a one year high of €46.20 ($53.72).

ADO Properties Company Profile

ADO Properties SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

