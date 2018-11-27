Deutsche Telekom (DTE) Given a €17.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €17.00 ($19.77) price target by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.50% from the stock’s current price.

DTE has been the topic of several other reports. equinet set a €13.30 ($15.47) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Nord/LB set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Commerzbank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. HSBC set a €17.50 ($20.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €16.95 ($19.70).

Shares of FRA:DTE traded up €0.01 ($0.01) during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting €15.39 ($17.89). 6,819,946 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($14.79) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($21.08).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

