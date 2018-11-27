Devro plc (DVO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Devro plc (LON:DVO) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 205.75 ($2.69).

Several brokerages have recently commented on DVO. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Friday, October 12th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.81) target price on shares of Devro in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

In other news, insider Paul Nigel Withers purchased 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £52,800 ($68,992.55). Also, insider Rutger Helbing purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.31) per share, for a total transaction of £17,700 ($23,128.19).

LON:DVO traded up GBX 2.40 ($0.03) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 177 ($2.31). The company had a trading volume of 38,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,464. Devro has a one year low of GBX 175 ($2.29) and a one year high of GBX 247 ($3.23).

About Devro

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, tubular films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through agents and distributors under the Devro, Cutisin, Edicol, and Ralex names.

