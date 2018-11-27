DHX Media (DHX) Downgraded to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of DHX Media (TSE:DHX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of DHX Media from C$4.00 to C$2.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 14th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of DHX Media from C$1.50 to C$1.80 in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. Echelon Wealth Partners downgraded shares of DHX Media from a buy rating to a speculative buy rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$5.75 to C$3.75 in a report on Friday, September 14th. CIBC downgraded shares of DHX Media from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of DHX Media from C$1.50 to C$2.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. DHX Media has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.72.

DHX stock opened at C$3.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.84. DHX Media has a twelve month low of C$1.09 and a twelve month high of C$3.52.

DHX Media (TSE:DHX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 24th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$97.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$121.50 million. Equities research analysts forecast that DHX Media will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DHX Media news, insider Douglas Edward John Lamb purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$2.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$43,000.00. Also, insider David A. Regan sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.07, for a total transaction of C$103,500.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 484,730 shares of company stock worth $1,110,090.

About DHX Media

DHX Media Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, broadcasts, and licenses television and film programs for conventional and specialty terrestrial and cable/satellite television broadcasters worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Content Business, DHX Television, and Consumer Products Represented.

