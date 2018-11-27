Diana Shipping (DSX) versus SEACOR Marine (SMHI) Head-To-Head Review

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) and SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Diana Shipping and SEACOR Marine’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diana Shipping -237.60% -4.71% -2.56% SEACOR Marine -17.61% -15.72% -7.73%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.5% of Diana Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.9% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by institutional investors. 8.0% of SEACOR Marine shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Diana Shipping has a beta of 1.32, indicating that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SEACOR Marine has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its stock price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Diana Shipping and SEACOR Marine, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diana Shipping 0 3 1 0 2.25 SEACOR Marine 0 0 0 0 N/A

Diana Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $4.75, suggesting a potential upside of 43.07%. Given Diana Shipping’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Diana Shipping is more favorable than SEACOR Marine.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Diana Shipping and SEACOR Marine’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Diana Shipping $161.90 million 2.18 -$511.71 million ($0.79) -4.20 SEACOR Marine $173.78 million 2.32 -$32.90 million N/A N/A

SEACOR Marine has higher revenue and earnings than Diana Shipping.

Summary

SEACOR Marine beats Diana Shipping on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping Inc. provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as steel products, cement, and fertilizers through its ownership of dry bulk vessels worldwide. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of 50 dry bulk carriers, including 22 Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, 5 Post-Panamax, 14 Capesize, and 4 Newcastlemax vessels. The company was formerly known as Diana Shipping Investments Corp. and changed its name to Diana Shipping Inc. in February 2005. Diana Shipping Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Athens, Greece.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. provides marine and support transportation services to offshore oil and natural gas exploration, development, and production facilities worldwide. It operates a fleet of offshore support and specialty vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations; handle anchors and mooring equipment required to tether rigs to the seabed; tow rigs and assist in placing them on location and moving them between regions; construction, well work-over, and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection, and repair, as well as accommodations for technicians and specialists, safety support, and emergency response services. The company is headquartered in Houma, Louisiana.

