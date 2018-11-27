Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) Receives Hold Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $34.00 target price on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.53.

NYSE:DKS opened at $35.99 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.35. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $26.71 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 29th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1,041.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 55.1% during the second quarter. Global X Management Co LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $194,000. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

