Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $292.94 Million Stake in Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,386,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,246 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.51% of Ventas worth $292,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth $111,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in Ventas by 591.7% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. bought a new position in Ventas during the third quarter worth $161,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 354.7% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Ventas by 83.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. 85.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ventas news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 15,288 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $955,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $61.45 on Tuesday. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $64.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of -0.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ventas had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 4.56%. The firm had revenue of $936.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 target price on shares of Ventas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Ventas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ventas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.46.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

