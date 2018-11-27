Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK) Position Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,899 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.07% of Discovery Inc Series C worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oak Grove Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 102,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 39,275 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 150,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,445,000 after buying an additional 14,101 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,712,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,257,000 after buying an additional 569,516 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 32,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Discovery Inc Series C by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,455,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,634,000 after buying an additional 64,999 shares in the last quarter. 56.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery Inc Series C alerts:

Shares of DISCK stock opened at $27.31 on Tuesday. Discovery Inc Series C has a 52-week low of $16.13 and a 52-week high of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter. Discovery Inc Series C had a positive return on equity of 17.05% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Discovery Inc Series C will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

DISCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 29th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/discovery-inc-series-c-disck-position-lessened-by-zurcher-kantonalbank-zurich-cantonalbank.html.

Discovery Inc Series C Company Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Inc Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Inc Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.