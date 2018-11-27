DNB Financial Corp (DNBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on December 10th

DNB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:DNBF) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 28th.

DNB Financial has a payout ratio of 11.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect DNB Financial to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.5%.

Get DNB Financial alerts:

NASDAQ:DNBF opened at $34.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.35. DNB Financial has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

DNB Financial (NASDAQ:DNBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $10.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.60 million. DNB Financial had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 9.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DNB Financial will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other DNB Financial news, insider William J. Hieb sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $34,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DNB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “DNB Financial Corp (DNBF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on December 10th” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/dnb-financial-corp-dnbf-to-issue-quarterly-dividend-of-0-07-on-december-10th.html.

DNB Financial Company Profile

DNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for DNB First, National Association that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company offers deposit products, including money market, savings, demand, and NOW accounts; and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit, including IRAs and brokered deposits.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for DNB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.