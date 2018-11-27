Dover Corp (DOV) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Dover were worth $12,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Fort L.P. acquired a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth about $118,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware acquired a new position in Dover during the third quarter worth about $203,000. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Dover news, Director Mary A. Winston sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $164,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,074,295.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group increased their price target on Dover from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Citigroup upgraded Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.77.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $83.96 on Tuesday. Dover Corp has a one year low of $70.12 and a one year high of $90.26. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Dover had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Dover’s payout ratio is presently 47.64%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual clamps, power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

