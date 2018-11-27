DXC Technology Co (DXC) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,596 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $9,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DXC. Boston Partners increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,125,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,426,000 after acquiring an additional 59,176 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,123,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,245,000 after acquiring an additional 678,472 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,819,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,502,000 after acquiring an additional 319,168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,091,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,647,000 after acquiring an additional 663,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in DXC Technology by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,147,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,705,000 after acquiring an additional 358,785 shares during the last quarter. 84.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on DXC Technology in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $97.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on DXC Technology from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.71.

In related news, CEO John M. Lawrie sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.15, for a total value of $235,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul N. Saleh sold 4,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $389,066.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,807,348 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DXC opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. DXC Technology Co has a 12-month low of $57.59 and a 12-month high of $107.85.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. DXC Technology’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

