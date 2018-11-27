Dycom Industries (DY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $60.19

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $60.19 and last traded at $60.56, with a volume of 32617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.08.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $120.00) on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dycom Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Dycom Industries to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank set a $93.00 price objective on Dycom Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Dycom Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.70.

Get Dycom Industries alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.88 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 29th that permits the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,700,090 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,428,000 after acquiring an additional 57,686 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 15,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 59,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,011 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares during the period.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/dycom-industries-dy-sets-new-1-year-low-at-60-19.html.

Dycom Industries Company Profile (NYSE:DY)

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Dycom Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dycom Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.