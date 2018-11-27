Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires 379 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (COO)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware purchased a new stake in Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COO stock opened at $272.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.75. Cooper Companies Inc has a one year low of $216.47 and a one year high of $280.10.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The medical device company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $660.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.44 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 5.23%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cooper Companies Inc will post 11.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 58,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.82, for a total value of $14,800,841.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,872,242.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randal Golden sold 1,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.86, for a total transaction of $477,513.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,154 shares in the company, valued at $318,342.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,809 shares of company stock worth $20,740,667 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Oppenheimer set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.22.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

