Eagle Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (OMAB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 74,637 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 5,257 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 98,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort during the 3rd quarter worth $328,000. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. Santander cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. HSBC cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.67.

OMAB stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort has a one year low of $34.15 and a one year high of $58.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort (NASDAQ:OMAB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 36.15%. The company had revenue of $103.76 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Nort

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, S. A. B. de C. V., through its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, Zacatecas, Ciudad Juárez, and Reynosa cities.

