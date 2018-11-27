Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,693 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,252,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,217,000 after buying an additional 430,621 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 806,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,490,000 after buying an additional 199,101 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,394,000 after buying an additional 75,874 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 329,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,651,000 after buying an additional 7,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 229,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series A alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FWONA shares. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.89 per share, for a total transaction of $207,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $29.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.35. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $37.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $1.26 Million Position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/eagle-asset-management-inc-has-1-26-million-position-in-liberty-media-formula-one-series-a-fwona.html.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Profile

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FWONA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.