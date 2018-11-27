Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $491,000 Holdings in Prudential Public Limited (PUK)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 78.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,018 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Public alerts:

NYSE:PUK opened at $40.54 on Tuesday. Prudential Public Limited has a twelve month low of $37.85 and a twelve month high of $55.36. The stock has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PUK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Public in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Prudential Public currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/eagle-asset-management-inc-has-491000-holdings-in-prudential-public-limited-puk.html.

Prudential Public Company Profile

Prudential plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business and mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

Recommended Story: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.