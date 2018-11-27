Eastman Chemical (EMN) Shares Bought by Homrich & Berg

Homrich & Berg boosted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 11.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,117 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 4,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 67,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,698,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 9,205 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 20,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

EMN opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $73.95 and a 12-month high of $112.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 16.05%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 8.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

