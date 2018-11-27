Eastman Chemical (EMN) Shares Sold by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,543 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,200,000 after purchasing an additional 86,706 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 10,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $19,597,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 2nd quarter worth about $700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eastman Chemical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

NYSE:EMN opened at $79.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.26. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $73.95 and a 1 year high of $112.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 16.05%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company manufactures and sells materials, specialty additives, chemicals, and fibers in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescents, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and antidegradant rubber additives; performance resins and amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; formic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

