easyJet (EZJ) PT Raised to GBX 1,350 at Liberum Capital

easyJet (LON:EZJ) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,350 ($17.64) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EZJ. UBS Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) target price on shares of easyJet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Citigroup upgraded shares of easyJet to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,059 ($26.90) price objective on shares of easyJet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a GBX 1,310 ($17.12) price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. easyJet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,572.42 ($20.55).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 1,238 ($16.18) on Tuesday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 977.38 ($12.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,698.69 ($22.20).

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay bought 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,134 ($14.82) per share, for a total transaction of £147,420 ($192,630.34). Insiders have bought a total of 13,036 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,265 over the last quarter.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2017, it operated 862 routes and a fleet of 279 aircraft. The company also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

