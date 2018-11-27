Ecolab Inc. (ECL) Shares Bought by Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C

Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 757,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,872 shares during the quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $118,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.6% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 5,650,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $792,960,000 after buying an additional 144,389 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,846,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $603,026,000 after buying an additional 93,640 shares during the period. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,410,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $534,770,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 17.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,074,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,386,000 after buying an additional 453,400 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab by 36.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,797,769 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $392,612,000 after buying an additional 742,376 shares during the period. 76.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 40,025 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total value of $6,412,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 558,017 shares in the company, valued at $89,394,323.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 11,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $1,772,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,800,810.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 103,410 shares of company stock valued at $16,170,408. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ECL opened at $154.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.74 and a 12 month high of $160.66.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Ecolab from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.47.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for customers worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy segments. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

