Edison International (EIX) Holdings Cut by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its stake in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 693,249 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 103,915 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of Edison International worth $46,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covalis Capital LLP bought a new stake in Edison International during the second quarter worth approximately $11,857,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in Edison International by 16.4% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 673,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,588,000 after purchasing an additional 94,850 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Edison International by 17.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its position in Edison International by 15.8% during the third quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 13,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its position in Edison International by 35.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 49,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,971 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EIX stock opened at $53.99 on Tuesday. Edison International has a 12 month low of $45.50 and a 12 month high of $81.96. The company has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.25. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EIX shares. Argus upped their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Edison International to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Citigroup upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $57.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.54.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

