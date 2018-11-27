Edison International (EIX) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on EIX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Argus raised their price objective on Edison International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Mizuho upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Edison International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.54.

Get Edison International alerts:

Shares of NYSE EIX traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.31. 3,242,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,623,020. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Edison International has a 52 week low of $45.50 and a 52 week high of $81.96.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 59,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 24,087 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. WEALTHFRONT Corp now owns 16,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.