Edison International (EIX) Receives $70.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.54.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EIX. Mizuho raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $62.00 to $57.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup raised Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. ValuEngine lowered Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Edison International to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 15th.

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,237,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,552,281. Edison International has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $81.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.25. Edison International had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $129,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 696.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Edison International by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,039 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Edison International by 416.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. The company supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

