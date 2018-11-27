eHealth, Inc. (EHTH) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of eHealth worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EHTH. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 389.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 461,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,035,000 after acquiring an additional 366,954 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in eHealth by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,460,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,388,000 after acquiring an additional 296,905 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,840,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in eHealth by 148.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 252,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 150,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,004,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EHTH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. eHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH opened at $34.55 on Tuesday. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.61 and a 1 year high of $36.57.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $40.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.10 million. eHealth had a negative net margin of 30.13% and a negative return on equity of 17.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eHealth, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private online health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its e-commerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

