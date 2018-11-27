Eidos Therapeutics Inc (EIDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Eidos Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EIDX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.25.

EIDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eidos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Eidos Therapeutics from $24.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Leerink Swann initiated coverage on shares of Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ EIDX traded down $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.01. The stock had a trading volume of 91,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,947. Eidos Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $24.75.

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eidos Therapeutics will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University purchased a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,642,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,051,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,511,000. Finally, Tiverton Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eidos Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eidos Therapeutics

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

