ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (ELIO) vs. SUBARU CORP/ADR (FUJHY) Financial Review

ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH (OTCMKTS:ELIO) and SUBARU CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH alerts:

0.1% of SUBARU CORP/ADR shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH and SUBARU CORP/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A SUBARU CORP/ADR 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH and SUBARU CORP/ADR’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SUBARU CORP/ADR $30.75 billion 0.58 $1.98 billion $1.79 6.49

SUBARU CORP/ADR has higher revenue and earnings than ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH.

Profitability

This table compares ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH and SUBARU CORP/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH N/A N/A N/A SUBARU CORP/ADR 3.72% 7.93% 4.32%

Risk and Volatility

ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH has a beta of 1.14, indicating that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SUBARU CORP/ADR has a beta of 0.43, indicating that its stock price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

SUBARU CORP/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH does not pay a dividend. SUBARU CORP/ADR pays out 13.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

SUBARU CORP/ADR beats ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH Company Profile

Elio Motors, Inc., a development stage company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles. The company focuses on developing the Elio, a three wheeled vehicle for mass production in the United States, which gives 84 miles per gallon. Elio Motors, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

SUBARU CORP/ADR Company Profile

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Automotive, Aerospace, and Other. It manufactures, repairs, and sells passenger cars and their components under the Subaru brand; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and their components; and generators, engine-equipped machinery, agricultural machinery, construction machinery, and other machine tools, as well as their components. It also engages in real estate lease, etc. The company was formerly known as Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd. and changed its name to Subaru Corporation on April 1, 2017. Subaru Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELIO MOTORS INC/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.