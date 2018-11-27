Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) Major Shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III Buys 10,231 Shares

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 10,231 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $113,052.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Holdings L.P. Blackstone III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 20th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 61,285 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $668,006.50.

On Tuesday, November 13th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 7,000 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.79 per share, with a total value of $75,530.00.

On Thursday, November 15th, Holdings L.P. Blackstone III bought 25,912 shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $280,367.84.

Shares of EARN opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a 12 month low of $10.23 and a 12 month high of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $141.61 million, a P/E ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.55.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $4.65 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on EARN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, August 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Group L.P. lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 2.8% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group L.P. now owns 3,005,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,936,000 after acquiring an additional 81,306 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 0.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 870,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 14.0% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 570,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,219,000 after acquiring an additional 70,108 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 38.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 529,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,972,000 after acquiring an additional 146,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 43.0% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 412,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 124,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

