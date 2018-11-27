Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,705 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $2,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EMQQ. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 142.6% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, grace capital purchased a new stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $337,000.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF stock opened at $28.62 on Tuesday. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $43.50.

