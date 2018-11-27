Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Acquires 2,095 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 53.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $3,863,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 15.9% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $881,000. Finally, Northstar Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at about $722,000.

Shares of VB stock opened at $146.32 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $137.80 and a fifty-two week high of $166.03.

