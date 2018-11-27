Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management Grows Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (TIP)

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises 0.5% of Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 29,922 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 22,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 137.8% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 25,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 162,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,351,000 after acquiring an additional 30,510 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $108.77 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.53 and a fifty-two week high of $114.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were paid a $0.0914 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

